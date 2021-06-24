D James Bidzos Sells 6,000 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total transaction of $1,358,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 812,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,040,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VeriSign alerts:

On Wednesday, May 19th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.17, for a total transaction of $1,303,020.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.51, for a total transaction of $1,311,060.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.72, for a total transaction of $1,264,320.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, D James Bidzos sold 12,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.69, for a total transaction of $2,444,280.00.

VeriSign stock traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $229.43. The stock had a trading volume of 548,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,600. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $219.04. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.60 and a twelve month high of $229.94. The firm has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 0.81.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.42% and a negative return on equity of 45.21%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRSN. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.