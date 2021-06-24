Daily Mail and General Trust (LON:DMGT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 979 ($12.79). Daily Mail and General Trust shares last traded at GBX 961 ($12.56), with a volume of 328,004 shares changing hands.

DMGT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,015 ($13.26) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 885.88. The stock has a market cap of £2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 9.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.60 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. Daily Mail and General Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.24%.

Daily Mail and General Trust Company Profile (LON:DMGT)

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

