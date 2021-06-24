Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4,542.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 0.3% of Sageworth Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $1,633,545,000. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,857,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,967 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 58.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,296,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,192,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,233 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,582,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $573,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 562.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 997,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $221,637,000 after acquiring an additional 847,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.93.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $2.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $265.99. 108,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,601,785. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $168.59 and a one year high of $270.62. The company has a market capitalization of $189.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,761. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

