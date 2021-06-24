Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 64.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 24,952 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 569,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $126,487,000 after purchasing an additional 57,809 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 98,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,847,000 after acquiring an additional 19,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on DHR. Barclays raised their target price on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.93.

NYSE:DHR opened at $268.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $251.94. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $168.59 and a 12-month high of $270.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. Danaher’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $1,160,194.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

