Danone (BN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Danone (EPA: BN) recently:

6/24/2021 – Danone was given a new €62.00 ($72.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Danone was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/15/2021 – Danone was given a new €52.00 ($61.18) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Danone was given a new €52.00 ($61.18) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/1/2021 – Danone was given a new €62.00 ($72.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Danone was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Danone was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Danone was given a new €62.00 ($72.94) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Danone was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Danone was given a new €62.00 ($72.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Danone was given a new €65.00 ($76.47) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Danone was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Danone was given a new €67.00 ($78.82) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of BN remained flat at $€57.00 ($67.06) during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,177,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €58.77. Danone S.A. has a 12-month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 12-month high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

