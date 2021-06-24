DAO Maker One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.17 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $82.18 million and approximately $4.17 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar. One DAO Maker coin can currently be purchased for $2.34 or 0.00006705 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00046786 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00101436 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00163434 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003027 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,741.59 or 0.99734233 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker’s genesis date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 306,479,639 coins and its circulating supply is 35,184,158 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

