Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 20,633 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.07% of Darden Restaurants worth $13,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,681,000 after buying an additional 11,576 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $734,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 10,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $135.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.01. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of -72.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.91 and a twelve month high of $149.73.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DRI. Wedbush upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Truist increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.10.

In other Darden Restaurants news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $2,795,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,033,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,269 shares of company stock worth $11,390,912. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.