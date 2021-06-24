Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.33, RTT News reports. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Darden Restaurants updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.000-7.500 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.00-7.50 EPS.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $135.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $68.91 and a fifty-two week high of $149.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.46%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.10.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,551,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,269 shares of company stock worth $11,390,912 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

