Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.00-7.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.2-9.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.24 billion.Darden Restaurants also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.000-7.500 EPS.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $135.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.01. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $68.91 and a 12 month high of $149.73.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.33. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

DRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen upgraded Darden Restaurants from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.10.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,392,856.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 19,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $2,795,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,033,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,269 shares of company stock valued at $11,390,912 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

