Darktrace (LON:DARK) Hits New 1-Year High at $497.40

Darktrace plc (LON:DARK) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 497.40 ($6.50) and last traded at GBX 481.40 ($6.29), with a volume of 785764 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 474 ($6.19).

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Darktrace in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on the stock.

The company has a market cap of £3.36 billion and a PE ratio of -0.26.

Darktrace plc operates as an autonomous cyber security artificial intelligence (AI) company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers cyber defense solutions, which autonomously detects, investigates, and responds to advanced cyber-threats, including insider threat, remote working risks, ransomware, data loss, and supply chain vulnerabilities.

