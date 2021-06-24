Darren Lee Jacklin Sells 15,000 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Darren Lee Jacklin sold 15,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $526,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of EXPI traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.68. 49,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,874,917. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 167.57 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.66. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

Get eXp World alerts:

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $583.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.79 million. eXp World had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company’s revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on EXPI shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in eXp World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in eXp World by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in eXp World by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in eXp World by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.