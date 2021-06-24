Dash Reaches Market Cap of $1.34 Billion (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One Dash coin can currently be bought for $131.76 or 0.00377101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dash has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. Dash has a market cap of $1.34 billion and $336.34 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003000 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00016157 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $336.02 or 0.00961709 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

About Dash

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,195,897 coins. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

