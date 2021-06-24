Databroker Hits One Day Volume of $112.00 (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Databroker has a market cap of $3.31 million and approximately $112.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Databroker coin can currently be bought for about $0.0418 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Databroker has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Databroker alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00054515 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00020436 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $212.27 or 0.00609846 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00040476 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Databroker Coin Profile

Databroker (DTX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,215,213 coins. The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Databroker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Databroker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Databroker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.