Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) General Counsel Sells $1,260,600.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $1,260,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 105,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,090,758.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Laszlo Kopits also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Laszlo Kopits sold 937 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $85,632.43.

NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $106.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,840,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444,683. The stock has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of -760.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.01. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 49,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 18,051 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 17,378 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 113,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,173,000 after buying an additional 55,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.