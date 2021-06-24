Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,157,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,184 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.38% of Datadog worth $96,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Datadog stock opened at $106.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of -760.87 and a beta of 1.00. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Datadog has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

In related news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $739,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,817,544.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total transaction of $243,796.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,251.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,221,441 shares of company stock valued at $103,024,843. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

