Datamine FLUX (FLUX) Trading 43% Lower Over Last Week

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 24th. In the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded down 43% against the US dollar. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001184 BTC on popular exchanges. Datamine FLUX has a market capitalization of $243,751.31 and $6,123.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Datamine FLUX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002862 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00046950 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00099396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.84 or 0.00162617 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002993 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,901.66 or 0.99852802 BTC.

About Datamine FLUX

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 588,941 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Buying and Selling Datamine FLUX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine FLUX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine FLUX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine FLUX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine FLUX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.