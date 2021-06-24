Datawallet Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3,980.00 (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Datawallet has a market capitalization of $173,462.71 and approximately $3,980.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Datawallet has traded 19.5% higher against the dollar. One Datawallet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00055239 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00020495 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.99 or 0.00618471 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00040246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000290 BTC.

About Datawallet

Datawallet is a coin. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 coins. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com . The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq

According to CryptoCompare, “DataWallet is a decentralized Customer-to-Business data exchange to allow users to control and monetize their data for DataWallet tokens (DXT). “

Datawallet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

