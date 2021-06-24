Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli Sells 5,239 Shares

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 5,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $141,714.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Raymond Petrocelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 5,059 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $137,958.93.

On Friday, May 28th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 500 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $13,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 7,265 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $196,227.65.

On Monday, May 24th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 17,176 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $464,954.32.

Shares of Datto stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.40. 430,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,945. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.81. Datto Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $33.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 78.29.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.00 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MSP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Datto from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Datto from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Datto from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Datto from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.10.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datto during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datto during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Datto by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datto during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Datto in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

