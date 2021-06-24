Datum 24 Hour Volume Hits $30,679.00 (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. During the last seven days, Datum has traded down 31.3% against the dollar. One Datum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Datum has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and $30,679.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00054528 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003459 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00020957 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $208.06 or 0.00598546 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000294 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00039224 BTC.

Datum Profile

DAT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,966,673 coins. The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datum’s official website is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Buying and Selling Datum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

