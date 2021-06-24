Davis Selected Advisers Has $1.60 Billion Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,917,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 575,517 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 7.0% of Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Davis Selected Advisers owned 0.99% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $1,598,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.70.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $1.23 on Thursday, hitting $45.19. The stock had a trading volume of 743,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,289,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $48.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.41. The firm has a market cap of $186.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.