Davis Selected Advisers Lowers Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Davis Selected Advisers reduced its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,360 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $11,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 189,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,804,000 after purchasing an additional 11,924 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.00.

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $2,704,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 339,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,239,527.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Gary D. Dean sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total value of $710,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,244,046.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,947. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ARE stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $183.64. The stock had a trading volume of 9,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,866. The firm has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.72. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.08 and a 1 year high of $193.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.07.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 59.73%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

