Davis Selected Advisers Sells 110,828 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Davis Selected Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,176,709 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 110,828 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 4.1% of Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Davis Selected Advisers owned approximately 0.11% of Facebook worth $935,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter worth about $25,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,280,267 shares of company stock valued at $725,465,985. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB stock traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $343.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,284,221. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $320.47. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.11 and a 12 month high of $343.42. The stock has a market cap of $974.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, May 17th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.93.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

