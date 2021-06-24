Davis Selected Advisers Sells 19,185 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Davis Selected Advisers reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19,185 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.4% of Davis Selected Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $546,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 893.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 331,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $581,435,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $9.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,451.59. 23,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,770. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,351.65 and a 52 week high of $2,461.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,344.48.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

