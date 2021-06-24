Davis Selected Advisers Trims Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Davis Selected Advisers reduced its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,379,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,421,352 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global accounts for approximately 3.0% of Davis Selected Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Davis Selected Advisers owned approximately 1.88% of Carrier Global worth $691,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CARR. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 20,579,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,257,000 after buying an additional 402,351 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,980,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Carrier Global by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,745,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,097 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,538,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,851,000 after acquiring an additional 379,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,615,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE CARR traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.34. 73,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,877,186. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.77.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CARR. Barclays upped their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.