DBM Global (OTCMKTS:DBMG) Trading Down 2.9%

DBM Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBMG) shares fell 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $68.00 and last traded at $68.00. 1,052 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.68.

About DBM Global (OTCMKTS:DBMG)

DBM Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel fabrication and erection contractor primarily in the United States. The company offers integrated steel construction services; and professional services, including design-build, design-assist, engineering, building information modeling participation, 3D steel modeling/detailing, fabrication, advanced field erection, project management, and single-source steel management systems.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for DBM Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBM Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.