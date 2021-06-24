Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $374.98 Million

Equities research analysts expect Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) to announce sales of $374.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $389.00 million and the lowest is $352.00 million. Deckers Outdoor reported sales of $283.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full year sales of $3.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.41 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.03%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

DECK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Cowen raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.53.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $352.20 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $184.21 and a twelve month high of $353.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $334.76.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total transaction of $169,965.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,942.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 20,392.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 22.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,383,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,910,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

