DeFi Yield Protocol Price Down 22.7% This Week (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 24th. During the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 22.7% against the dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market cap of $2.93 million and $275,919.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,284,570 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

