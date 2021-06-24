DeHive (DHV) Price Tops $1.06 on Exchanges

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 24th. One DeHive coin can currently be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00003046 BTC on exchanges. DeHive has a market capitalization of $324,673.59 and approximately $352,898.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeHive has traded down 30% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00046979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00101562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00162945 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000181 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003143 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,793.03 or 0.99960211 BTC.

DeHive Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 1,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,211 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

