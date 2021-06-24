DEJAVE (DJV) Market Cap Achieves $1.49 Million

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded up 24.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One DEJAVE coin can currently be purchased for about $566.18 or 0.01626757 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DEJAVE has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. DEJAVE has a market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $1,733.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00047095 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00100061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00162538 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003016 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,751.93 or 0.99849468 BTC.

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635 coins. DEJAVE’s official website is www.dejave.io . DEJAVE’s official Twitter account is @NANDODEJAVE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEJAVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEJAVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEJAVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

