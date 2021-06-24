Dekel Agri-Vision (LON:DKL) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.75

Dekel Agri-Vision plc (LON:DKL)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.75 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 4.78 ($0.06). Dekel Agri-Vision shares last traded at GBX 4.70 ($0.06), with a volume of 449,561 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £25.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.33, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.75.

About Dekel Agri-Vision (LON:DKL)

Dekel Agri-Vision plc operates as an agriculture processing, logistics, and farming company in the Republic of CÃ´te d'Ivoire. The company operates palm oil plantations. It also produces and sells crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, and palm kernel cake. The company owns approximately 1,900 hectares of plantations.

