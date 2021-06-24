Derek J. Maetzold Sells 10,000 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $745,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Derek J. Maetzold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,374 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total value of $994,249.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.09. 46,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,973. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.18 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.28. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.72 and a 52 week high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSTL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Castle Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

