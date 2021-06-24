Deri Protocol (DERI) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.81 Million

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One Deri Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0800 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Deri Protocol has a market cap of $3.81 million and approximately $183,120.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded 25.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00046197 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.55 or 0.00164295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00099056 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,634.22 or 1.00624921 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

