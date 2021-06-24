DerivaDAO 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $93,022.00 (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. DerivaDAO has a total market capitalization of $59.91 million and $93,022.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DerivaDAO has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can now be purchased for $2.30 or 0.00006727 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00047939 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00107879 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.67 or 0.00169004 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003177 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $33,968.03 or 0.99539525 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

