Desjardins Boosts The Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) Price Target to C$4.25

The Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) had its target price increased by analysts at Desjardins from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on VLNCF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on The Valens from C$3.75 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of The Valens from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of The Valens from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

The Valens stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.58. The stock had a trading volume of 50,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,218. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.73. The Valens has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.31.

The Valens Company Inc, engages in the development and manufacturing of cannabinoid based products. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Analytical Testing segments. The Cannabis Operation segment provides extraction, post processing, and white label manufacturing under the standard processing and standard cultivation license issued by Health Canada.

