Desjardins Lowers Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) to Hold

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their price target on Equinox Gold to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Equinox Gold to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Equinox Gold to C$20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Equinox Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.34.

Equinox Gold stock opened at C$8.86 on Wednesday. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of C$8.85 and a twelve month high of C$17.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$10.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.27. The firm has a market cap of C$2.65 billion and a PE ratio of 33.69.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$290.89 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post 1.1400001 EPS for the current year.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

