Dev Protocol Price Tops $3.51 on Exchanges (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 24th. Dev Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.93 million and $185,561.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.51 or 0.00009974 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Dev Protocol has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dev Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006842 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.90 or 0.00360427 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

Dev Protocol (DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dev Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dev Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.