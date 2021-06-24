Devro (LON:DVO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Devro plc (LON:DVO) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 202.50 ($2.65). Devro shares last traded at GBX 199.60 ($2.61), with a volume of 131,540 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DVO. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Devro in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Devro in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 205.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of £333.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57.

In related news, insider Rohan Cummings purchased 1,264 shares of Devro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 195 ($2.55) per share, with a total value of £2,464.80 ($3,220.28). Also, insider Malcolm Swift purchased 4,740 shares of Devro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 210 ($2.74) per share, with a total value of £9,954 ($13,004.96).

Devro Company Profile (LON:DVO)

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.

