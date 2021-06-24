DEXTools Achieves Market Cap of $24.01 Million (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. DEXTools has a market cap of $24.01 million and approximately $382,232.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEXTools coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000683 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DEXTools has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00054271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003439 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00020188 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $210.09 or 0.00604787 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00040014 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

DEXTools (DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,703,840 coins and its circulating supply is 101,158,943 coins. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io . DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

