dHedge DAO Trading 27.3% Lower This Week (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00002476 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. dHedge DAO has a total market cap of $11.34 million and approximately $759,788.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, dHedge DAO has traded 27.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00055602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003559 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00020669 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $206.41 or 0.00604871 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00040739 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00077321 BTC.

dHedge DAO Profile

dHedge DAO (CRYPTO:DHT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,422,211 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

Buying and Selling dHedge DAO

