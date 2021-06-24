Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $42.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $38.49 and last traded at $38.31, with a volume of 1268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.04.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DRNA. Truist boosted their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.57.

In related news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 31,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $1,124,625.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,575.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert D. Ciappenelli sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,697 shares of company stock worth $4,121,357. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,034,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,944,000 after purchasing an additional 235,875 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.83.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%. The business had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.56 million. As a group, analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

