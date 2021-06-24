Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9) Trading 0.2% Higher

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC (LON:DGI9)’s share price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 112.20 ($1.47) and last traded at GBX 112.20 ($1.47). 1,558,750 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 1,137,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112 ($1.46).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 109.57.

In other Digital 9 Infrastructure news, insider Keith Mansfield purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £40,000 ($52,260.26).

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC specializes in investment in digital infrastructure assets.

