DigitalBits Price Tops $0.0301 (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 24th. DigitalBits has a market cap of $23.25 million and $224,176.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Dash (DASH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.07 or 0.00375875 BTC.
- Secret (SCRT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003002 BTC.
- MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00016153 BTC.
- Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001724 BTC.
- Meme (MEME) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $334.56 or 0.00959424 BTC.
- SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000147 BTC.
- Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- CPChain (CPC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- Enigma (ENG) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000355 BTC.
- Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.
DigitalBits Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “
Buying and Selling DigitalBits
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.