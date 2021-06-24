DigitalBits Price Tops $0.0301 (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 24th. DigitalBits has a market cap of $23.25 million and $224,176.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.07 or 0.00375875 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003002 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00016153 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $334.56 or 0.00959424 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 773,763,021 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.