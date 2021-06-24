DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Stock Price Down 4.6%

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) shares dropped 4.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $49.66 and last traded at $49.66. Approximately 14,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 453,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.04.

DOCN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.30.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCN. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,277,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,706,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,062,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,709,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,281,000. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

