Diligence Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (IRA)

Diligence (CURRENCY:IRA) traded 114.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 24th. One Diligence coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Diligence has a market capitalization of $14,608.76 and approximately $1.00 worth of Diligence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Diligence has traded down 38.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007757 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00008089 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000163 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000235 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 91.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Diligence

Diligence (CRYPTO:IRA) is a coin. Diligence’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins. The official website for Diligence is ira-africa.com . Diligence’s official Twitter account is @iradiligence and its Facebook page is accessible here

