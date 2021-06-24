Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $184.35

Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $184.35 and last traded at $183.89, with a volume of 2708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.05.

Several brokerages have commented on DDS. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Dillard’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.42.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $5.17. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. Dillard’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($6.94) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is -21.98%.

In other Dillard’s news, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 400 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $57,684.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,014.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 700 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $99,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,558. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,100 shares of company stock worth $4,119,010 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $591,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dillard’s Company Profile (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

