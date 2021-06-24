DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.87

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$4.87 and last traded at C$4.80, with a volume of 41546 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.62.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.14. The stock has a market cap of C$412.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.42, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$37.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$44.68 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile (TSE:DRT)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

