Diversified Energy (LON:DEC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $102.39

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 102.39 ($1.34) and last traded at GBX 103.20 ($1.35), with a volume of 1319499 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.20 ($1.35).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.02, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £876.42 million and a P/E ratio of -41.28.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Diversified Energy’s payout ratio is -5.68%.

In other news, insider Martin Keith Thomas bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £16,800 ($21,949.31). Also, insider Jr. Turner bought 124,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £141,930 ($185,432.45).

About Diversified Energy (LON:DEC)

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

