dKargo Reaches Market Cap of $47.60 Million (DKA)

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 24th. One dKargo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0595 or 0.00000175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. dKargo has a total market cap of $47.60 million and approximately $961,483.00 worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, dKargo has traded 44.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00055739 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00020443 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.04 or 0.00604923 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00040512 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000289 BTC.

dKargo Profile

dKargo (CRYPTO:DKA) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,598,533 coins. The official website for dKargo is dkargo.io/main_en.html . The official message board for dKargo is medium.com/dkargo . dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

dKargo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dKargo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dKargo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

