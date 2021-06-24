DMScript (DMST) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $441,021.00

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. In the last seven days, DMScript has traded down 28.8% against the U.S. dollar. DMScript has a market cap of $2.68 million and approximately $441,021.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMScript coin can now be purchased for about $0.0447 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00046564 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.92 or 0.00164733 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00098612 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,436.68 or 0.99672000 BTC.

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

