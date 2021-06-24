DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 492,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,434 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.16% of DNP Select Income Fund worth $4,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,810,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,833,000 after purchasing an additional 201,933 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 791,356 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,119,000 after acquiring an additional 51,229 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $5,993,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 567,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 40,029 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 460.4% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 366,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 300,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DNP opened at $10.48 on Thursday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $11.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.37.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, Director David J. Vitale acquired 5,000 shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 6,685 shares of company stock valued at $66,870 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

